photo by Stacey Gross Mike Toole, left, and Don Watts talk birds.
Around 40 people from around the area participated in 2016's Christmas Bird Count in Warren, said Don Watts, bird count coordinator. He and Mike Toole, who compiles each year's data as well as participating in the count, would like to see more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|Thu
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Bam bam
|2
|vote hillary to save usa
|Wed
|Salley b good
|3
|On The Record
|Jan 3
|stop the madness
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC