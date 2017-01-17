PA - SRoute 6 Alliance seeking nominations for - Do 6' Awards

PA - SRoute 6 Alliance seeking nomina...

9 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

The PA Route 6 Alliance wants to recognize six innovators, movers, and initiatives along the Heritage Corridor that made a difference in 2016 and is now taking nominations for the "The awards are presented to individuals, businesses or organizations that have undertaken outstanding efforts that give new meaning to 'DO 6' by supporting and implementing sustainable tourism development along the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor." "The award winners exemplify the mission of the PA Route 6 Alliance to protect, preserve and promote the scenic, cultural, historical and recreational resources in the northern tier."

