Our Opinion: Not likely
By 2025, new cars and trucks in dealer showrooms will achieve fuel economy averaging 51.4 miles per gallon, the Environmental Protection Agency has mandated. Given the fact that by the EPA's own numbers, average fuel economy in the United States was just 24.8 mpg, that seems more than a tall order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|22 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|renee steele (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|Jan 5
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC