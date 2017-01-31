Our Opinion: Immigrant ban makes sense, needs planning
President Donald Trump's order banning travel to this country by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries certainly could have benefited from more planning. For example, denying re-entry to travelers who resided here, then left the United States intending to return within days or weeks may not have been wise.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
