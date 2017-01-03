Our Opinion: Disservice

Democrats in the U.S. Senate have vowed to use every roadblock they can find to delay confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees. They have speculated they could drag the process out for as much as two months after Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20. That would delay the people's business, forcing the new administration to work through interim heads of agencies ranging from the State Department to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.