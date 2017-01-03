Our Opinion: Can't be worse

President Barack Obama may well be hoping to paint congressional Republicans into a corner regarding the health insurance fiasco that bears his name. In reaction to GOP pledges to repeal the Obamacare law, Obama said he has no problem with the idea - providing the Republicans come up with something better as a replacement.

