On The Record

Crash. Pennsylvania State Police report that seven people were injured in a three-car crash at 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on Route 62 in Pine Grove Township.
#1 21 hrs ago
We were out on the 62 on sunday morning the road was all ice ,very dangerous.The state crews had completely screwed up. The ice storm came down around midnight and the state did not have any trucks on 62 until well after the accident.If there is anyone involved in this accident that could use a witness to the conditions .Please respond.Will help any way needed.
