On exit, Obama says presidency proved hope wins out
Former President Barack Obama exited the presidency on Friday with a message of gratitude to Americans and a plea to his supporters not to be bowed by the inauguration of President Donald Trump. In a farewell speech at Andrews Air Force Base before boarding the presidential plane for the last time, Obama said he'd been met by skepticism and doubt throughout his eight years in office by some who Obama said his supporters had transcended the obstacles posed by entrenched political powers by finding bonds of unity with Americans of all stripes.
