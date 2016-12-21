Naomi Anderson

Naomi Anderson

Read more: Times Observer

Mrs. Naomi was born September 7, 1919, in Warren, PA, the daughter of the late Stean and Gladys Shaffer. She is survived by a son, Daryl Anderson, and wife, Linda, of Oakdale, PA; five grandchildren, Cash, Cary, Jon, Kristi and Corey; 12 greatgrandchildren; and several nieces.

