Morelli set to become next head football coach at Warren Area High School
Mark Morelli, who has 14 years head coaching experience , is listed on the agenda for Monday's Warren County school board committee meetings under athletic supplemental contracts as recommended to be approved. Morelli was most recently the head coach at Cameron County from 2010-12, compiling a record of 12-19.
