Meth found after Jamestown stop

Meth found after Jamestown stop

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times Observer

A Jamestown man is facing several charges, including violating Leandra's Law and criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop Thursday night in the city. Police stopped a vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Felix J. Rodriguez Gomez, at 8:15 p.m. on West 11th and North Main streets for an alleged traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Sat Millo 2
Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15) Jan 8 BigDickDaddy 5
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Jan 7 Renee 7
What is this website? Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
renee steele (Nov '15) Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
News Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort... Jan 5 stop the madness 1
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Jan 4 Bam bam 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC