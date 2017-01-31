McLane tops Warren on senior night
Warren's Jake Kupchella surveys the defense while being guarded by General McLane's Kyle Berger during Tuesday's Region 6 contest. Seth Myers scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half and Alex Jay 12 of his 19 in the second half as GM came out of Joseph A. Massa Gymnasium with a 60-43 win over the Dragons.
