Marvene Rich

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marvene Howland Rich, 92, of Phoenix, AZ, and formerly of Warren, PA, who died on January 10, 2017, was conducted at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Warren, PA, with Fr. Richard J. Toohey, Pastor, officiating, assisted by Deacon Joseph Lucia.

