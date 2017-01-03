Margaret Arlene C. Freeman

Lynn as she passed away on January 3, 2017 at Heritage Park in Jamestown, NY. Formerly of Gillett, PA, she was the daughter of the late Maxwell and Florence Collum, and was predeceased by her husband, Lynn D. Freeman; and sisters, Eloise Meriwether and Jean Peterson.

