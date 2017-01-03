Margaret Arlene C. Freeman
Lynn as she passed away on January 3, 2017 at Heritage Park in Jamestown, NY. Formerly of Gillett, PA, she was the daughter of the late Maxwell and Florence Collum, and was predeceased by her husband, Lynn D. Freeman; and sisters, Eloise Meriwether and Jean Peterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|21 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Bam bam
|2
|vote hillary to save usa
|Wed
|Salley b good
|3
|On The Record
|Jan 3
|stop the madness
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC