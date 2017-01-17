Lonnie Swartz
Born September 1, 1955 in Oil City, he was a son of Vivian Louise Reilly Swartz and the late Jake Truman Swartz. Surviving are his mother, Vivian Swartz of Oil City; a son, Sean Swartz of Clearwater FL; two daughters, Khara Campbell of Evergreen CO and Sara Masi of Colorado Springs CO; 4 grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Dunkle of Cranberry and Kathy Tarr of Oil City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for love
|Fri
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC