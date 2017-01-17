Lonnie Swartz

Born September 1, 1955 in Oil City, he was a son of Vivian Louise Reilly Swartz and the late Jake Truman Swartz. Surviving are his mother, Vivian Swartz of Oil City; a son, Sean Swartz of Clearwater FL; two daughters, Khara Campbell of Evergreen CO and Sara Masi of Colorado Springs CO; 4 grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Dunkle of Cranberry and Kathy Tarr of Oil City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.