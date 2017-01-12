LIVESTRONG at the YMCA' program conti...

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA' program continues with with $16,600 grant from Highmark Foundation

The Warren County YMCA has been awarded a $16,600 grant from the Highmark Foundation to support its "LIVESTRONG at the YMCA" program. Through the grant, the Warren Y will provide 12 weeks of free health and wellness classes to help adult cancer survivors build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance and improve confidence and self-esteem in a supportive community.

