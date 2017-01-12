Library Midwinter Benefit Jan. 28 at Warren Public Library
The Warren Public Library's 10th Annual Midwinter Benefit will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the library. Admission is a monetary donation, and the attire, well, "Add the Plaid," by wearing your favorite plaid, check, or tweed.
