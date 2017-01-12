Lehman takes third at Burgettstown To...

Lehman takes third at Burgettstown Tourney

15 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Three Youngsville wrestlers took home medals from this weekend's Burgettstown Invitational Tournament led by Nathan Lehman's third-place finish. Lehman went 3-1 with his only loss coming to the eventual champion in a 4-3 decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

