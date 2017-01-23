Lady Dragons fall to red-hot Harbor C...

Lady Dragons fall to red-hot Harbor Creek

Warren went on the road Monday to face one of District 10's hottest teams in Harbor Creek, and the host Lady Huskies got perhaps the most impressive victory of their now 6-game winning streak with a 42-29 triumph over the Lady Dragons. An impressive defensive effort was key as HC got some revenge after a 59-49 Warren win on Dec. 14. "We said if they didn't, an improving team like Harbor Creek would snuff us and they did.

