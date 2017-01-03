Lady Dragons earn huge road win over ...

Lady Dragons earn huge road win over McDowell

Warren's Rachel Wilson , along with Maddie Loutzenhiser and Autumn Hultberg all played a key role in a come-from-behind Region 6 road win over McDowell on Thursday. ERIE - In a rematch of last season's District 10 4A championship game, Warren rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat McDowell 41-37 on Thursday.

