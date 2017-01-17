Lady Dragon swimmers race to road win at Corry
The Warren girls picked up a 125-49 win over Corry in a non-region swim meet on Monday while the boys fell to the host Beavers by a final score of 92-74. The Lady Dragons swept all three relays and had two individual wins each from Paige McCullough and Callie Hampson .
