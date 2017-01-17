Kenneth Littlefield
Kenneth Arden Little-field, 86, of 209 Pickering Street Sheffield, died on January 19, 2017 at the Kane Community Hospital after a short illness. Mr. Lit-tlefield was born December 20, 1930 in Mayburg, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
