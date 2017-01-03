Kane beats Sheffield as Bucheit goes ...

Kane beats Sheffield as Bucheit goes for 41 points

Behind a career-high 41 points from 6-6 senior Andrew Bucheit, Kane topped Sheffield 95-53 in AML acton on Friday. Sheffield stuck with the Wolves early, but a 31-14 second quarter vaulted Kane to a 24-point lead at halftime.

