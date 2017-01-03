John C. Hamilton
John C. Hamilton of State College, PA, and formerly of Warren, PA, passed away January 1, 2017, at 12:12 p.m. following a brief but courageous battle with Lymphoma. John was preceded in death by his parents Charles F. Hamilton and Ruth Johnson Hamilton .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Bam bam
|2
|vote hillary to save usa
|2 hr
|Salley b good
|3
|On The Record
|Tue
|stop the madness
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Dec 23
|william snyder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC