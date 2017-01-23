Jobs well done: District students achieve in Career Center programs
Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Warren County Career Center SkillsUSA district level competition first place finishers : Desirae McMillen, Amy Strain, Zackary Ickert, Bryanna Hesslink, and Bailey Brucker. Back row: Phillip Passinger, Spencer Watson, Hana Blasco, Andrew Higby, Corry McCoy, Troy Johnson, Gavin Horner, and Caleb Eyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC