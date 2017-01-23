Jobs well done: District students achieve in Career Center programs

Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Warren County Career Center SkillsUSA district level competition first place finishers : Desirae McMillen, Amy Strain, Zackary Ickert, Bryanna Hesslink, and Bailey Brucker. Back row: Phillip Passinger, Spencer Watson, Hana Blasco, Andrew Higby, Corry McCoy, Troy Johnson, Gavin Horner, and Caleb Eyler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.