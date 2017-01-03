Hutchinson sworn in as Senate Finance chair
The announcement was made on Monday in a statement from the Senate Republicans Communications Office, the day before Hutchinson was sworn in for a second term. "Now that the festivities are done, it is time for the Legislature to get ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work for the people of Pennsylvania."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|15 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Bam bam
|2
|vote hillary to save usa
|21 hr
|Salley b good
|3
|On The Record
|Jan 3
|stop the madness
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC