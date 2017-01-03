Howard Sluga
Howard M. Sluga, 92, of Chapel Ridge, 200 St. Francis Dr., Bradford, and formerly of Kane, passed away Sunday at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Howard graduated from Hazel Hurst High School in 1942 and was employed by the Commonwealth of PA for 37 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 7
|BigDickDaddy
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|renee steele (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|Jan 5
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Jan 4
|Bam bam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC