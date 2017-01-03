Howard Sluga

Howard Sluga

Howard M. Sluga, 92, of Chapel Ridge, 200 St. Francis Dr., Bradford, and formerly of Kane, passed away Sunday at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Howard graduated from Hazel Hurst High School in 1942 and was employed by the Commonwealth of PA for 37 years.

