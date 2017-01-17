Head Start receives grant to expand services
The Local Interagency Coordinating Council, which meets quarterly, is a group open to service providers, parents, and advocates of children involved in school, early intervention, or mental health services. According to chair Tammy Rice, referrals to Forest-Warren Human Services Early Intervention have remained steady.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't apply
|14 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|21 hr
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 14
|Millo
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC