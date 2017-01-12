He kept the mail moving for anxious GIs at home
In 2014, Times Observer staff had the honor of sitting down with Merle Kibbey to discuss his service to his country in World War II. The result of that talk with Kibbey was the following story, published in a special section dedicated to veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jan 7
|BigDickDaddy
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|renee steele (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|Jan 5
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Jan 4
|Bam bam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC