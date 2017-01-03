Grubbs lifts Sheffield girls past Tidioute in thriller, 46-45

Mya Grubbs connected on a 15 footer with 10 seconds to go to give Sheffield a thrilling 46-45 victory over Tidioute Charter in girl's basketball action on Tuesday in Tidioute. Tidioute held a three point lead at halftime, but the Lady Wolverines got hot in the third quarter, outscoring Tidioute 17-9 to take the lead.

