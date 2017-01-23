Grand Valley man jailed for rape of a child
Tony C. Wright, 23, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and arraigned before District Justice Todd Woodin on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault. According to the affidavit of probable cause, between 2010 and 2012, Wright had sexual relations with a girl, who at the time, was 10 to 12 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
