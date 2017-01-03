Graduation day
Photo Submitted to Times Observer Cadet Joshua Frederoski with the Physical Conditioning Award and the inaugural Frank L. Baranyai Award he received during graduation from the Municipal Police Training Academy at Mercyhurst University. A pair of Warren County residents were among 25 men and one woman who recently graduated from the Municipal Police Training Academy at Mercyhurst University.
