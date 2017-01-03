Grace Nyquist
Grace L. Nyquist, 85, a resident of Kinzua Healthcare in Warren and formerly of Youngsville, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017. Born in Warren on November 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Pearl Bertch Gibson.
