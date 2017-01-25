Gerald VanHouten

Gerald Gordon VanHouten, 73, of Shipmans Eddy, Warren, PA, Passed away Monday, January 23, 2017, at home, with his wife at his side, after a short battle with lung cancer. Jerry was born October 20, 1943, at home on Patchen Hill, Brokenstraw Township, PA, to the late Ernest and Betty VanHouten.

