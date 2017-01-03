Geiger has post sentence relief motion denied
Judge Gregory Hammond has denied a motion for post sentence relief against a Warren man who pled to running a corrupt organization. Franklyn M. Geiger, 47, Warren, was sentenced by Hammond in October to 92 to 184 months in state prison on two counts of possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility, corrupt organizations, buying/exchanging federal food stamps and cruelty to animals..
