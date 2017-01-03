Florence Scalise

A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence M. Scalise, 95, of Warren, PA, who died on January 1, 2017, was conducted at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, January 5, 2017, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Warren, PA, with Fr. Richard J. Toohey, Pastor, officiating, assisted by Deacon Joseph Lucia.

