Fehlman shines at LHU Classic

Behind four individual champions and one runner-up, the Lock Haven University wrestling team racked up 102 points and soared to the team title at the 2016 Lock Haven Classic on Dec. 29. It marked LHU's first team championship in the tournament's six-year history. Leading the way for the Bald Eagles was former Warren standout DJ Fehlman, who went 5-0 and claimed the individual crown at 133 pounds in his debut at the weight class.

