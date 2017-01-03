Emergency demolition ordered for down...

Emergency demolition ordered for downtown Jamestown building

Vince DeJoy, city development director, said the Stearns Building along North Main Street near the railroad corridor has been declared to be unstable. DeJoy said during routine monitoring of downtown vacant buildings, the city building inspector and fire department officials have noticed a shift in the Stearns Building facade.

