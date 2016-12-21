Edward Cowan, 67, of Columbus, PA., and formerly of Sheffield, PA., died surrounded by his family, Friday evening, December 30, 2016 at suffering an apparent heart attack at the home of his granddaughter in Woodlawn Development, Warren, PA., after spending a great afternoon with his grandchildren, seeing the new Star Wars movie. He was born December 6, 1949 in Kane, PA.

