A funeral and committal service for Edward Cowan, 67, of Columbus, PA, and formerly of Sheffield, PA, who died on December 30, 2016, was conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, PA, with Rev. Terry A. Teluch, Pastor, officiating.

