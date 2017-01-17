Eagle eyes

Photo submitted to Times Observer The annual Eagle Watch around Kinzua Dam will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Big Bend Recreation Area. The annual Eagle Watch around Kinzua Dam will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Big Bend Recreation Area.

