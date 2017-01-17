Dragons fall in final seconds against Corry

Warren's talented but young team has gone through some growing pains the first trip through their Region 6 schedule and Thursday night against Corry was another frustrating lesson. The Dragons led for 31 of 32 minutes, but the visiting Beavers took the lead with 55 seconds left and a 3-pointer from Griffin Suppa at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime bounced off the front of the rim and Corry escaped with a 49-46 win .

