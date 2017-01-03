Dragons fall at General McLane

2 hrs ago

An 18-9 second quarter run for General McLane gave them momentum they wouldn't relinquish in a 71-52 Region 6 win over Warren on Saturday. The Dragons got 14 points and four rebounds from Griffin Suppa, but the Lancers , were able to take advantage of multiple second-chance opportunities.

