Delores Schmiedel

Delores M. "Lori" Schmiedel age 84 of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Duane R. Schmiedel; loving mother of Mark Schmiedel and Terri Coulter; grandmother of Jennifer Harkins, Jason Schmiedel, Tim Coulter, and Tricia Coulter; great grandmother of Ella and Gavin; sister of Larry Olson and the late Shirley Carlson; also several nieces & nephews.

