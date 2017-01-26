County settles jail lawsuit
Warren County has settled a lawsuit with a former Warren County Jail inmate who alleged civil rights violations stemming from "profound bilateral deafness." Charles L. Gisselbrecht filed a civil lawsuit in federal district back in September regarding his treatment in the jail between September 3, 2014 and March 13, 2015.
