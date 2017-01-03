Corry man deemed sex offender
A Corry man has been deemed a sexual offender and sentenced to county jail time for sending an illicit picture to a 15-year-old female and begging that she return the favor. Ronald L. Decker, 22, was sentenced by President Judge Maureen Skerda on Friday on a count of corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.
