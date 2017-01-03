Consumers learning about potential li...

Consumers learning about potential life-saving drug, Narcan

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Also called Naloxone, the nasal mist blocks and reverses the effects of opiates and opioids, neurologically; which means, if someone has overdosed on heroin or prescription painkillers, it can literally bring them back from the dead. Generally thought of as a tool of law enforcement, first responders, and other "officials," Narcan has actually been available to the general public for over a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15) Sun BigDickDaddy 5
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Jan 7 BigDickDaddy 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Jan 7 Renee 7
What is this website? Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
renee steele (Nov '15) Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
News Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort... Jan 5 stop the madness 1
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Jan 4 Bam bam 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC