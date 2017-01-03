Commissioners explore snow removal on Bike/Hike Trail
Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Snow on the Warren Bike/Hike Trail has melted with rain and warmer temperatures, but when the snow returns, Warren County may have a plan to remove it. Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said snow removal between Warren city limits and State Street in North Warren has suffered since the person who had been working off community service hours by keeping the trail clear finished the required number of hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On The Record
|Tue
|stop the madness
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Dec 23
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC