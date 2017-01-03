Commissioners explore snow removal on...

Commissioners explore snow removal on Bike/Hike Trail

Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Snow on the Warren Bike/Hike Trail has melted with rain and warmer temperatures, but when the snow returns, Warren County may have a plan to remove it. Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said snow removal between Warren city limits and State Street in North Warren has suffered since the person who had been working off community service hours by keeping the trail clear finished the required number of hours.

