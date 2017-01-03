Commissioners consider added fee on d...

Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mortgages

There are 1 comment on the Times Observer story from 22 hrs ago, titled Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mortgages. In it, Times Observer reports that:

A 2016 amendment to the state Recorder of Deeds Fee Law allows counties to levy an additional $15 fee on those transactions. The dollars generated could only be used for demolition of blighted properties.

stop the madness

Tyrone, PA

#1 21 hrs ago
Does the elected officials as a group, county and city of Warren. Have anything else in their job description than to sit around and come up with new fees and taxes. Do your jobs we are taxed to the hilt. No more fee for this and tax for that attitude enough is enough.The most gas tax in the nation and the state is going to add another . You got a blighted property cut the utilities and put a fence around it until the private sector comes up with a use.Do not create a whole new tax and fund the RDA to take care of these problems.Do your jobs and only your jobs.These properties will take care of themselves,you are turning living in this area into a nightmare.If Glotz can not handle this retire his ass .The seat in his office has been used by the same person for way to long.
