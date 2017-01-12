Coach, fan altercation ends Warren basketball game
The Warren-Strong Vincent girls basketball game ended abruptly with Warren leading 54-22 with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter after Strong Vincent coach Paul Przepierski went into the stands and accosted a spectator who was yelling both at Przepierski and his players. The game had been stopped momentarily for an injured Warren player when the altercation began.
